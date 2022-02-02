The trend is set to pick up speed during the 2022 proxy season, according to the report, which focuses on key trends that will drive the ESG agenda in the year ahead.

It follows a rise in shareholder activism last year, which included a rise in votes against directors for a lack of credible climate action plans.

The report also revealed that new regulations and reporting standards will demand more credible corporate disclosures.

S&P said the trend will prompt investors, regulators, and the broader public to exercise greater scrutiny of corporate sustainability efforts, calling out what they perceive as greenwashing.

Greenwashing tops investors' concerns around ESG

New global ESG-related standards will also continue to evolve in 2022, while global standard-setting bodies, such as the newly formed International Sustainability Standards Board will aim to address what may be the largest obstacle to accountability, which is the lack of a common baseline for disclosure standards consistent across jurisdictions and industries, said S&P.

The firm noted that 2022 could also bring increasing convergence on the data, metrics, and reporting requirements most relevant to social issues.

Another major trend includes governments and companies shifting net zero emission pledges into near-term action.

Despite an increase in governments and large companies setting net zero emission pledges by 2050, S&P said that these commitments often lacked interim emission reduction targets or plans to curb indirect emissions that occur along the supply chain.

Fund managers representing $23trn in assets join net zero initiative

In the year ahead, S&P said that governments and businesses will come under increasing pressure from shareholders and other stakeholders, forcing them to develop concrete, near-term plans, as well as begin to act to address emissions across the full value chain.

The report found that assessing natural capital and biodiversity risks will continue to rise in importance.

"Governments and companies are beginning to make progress on commitments to protect biodiversity and nature in their direct operations," noted the report. "For corporates, assessing and managing across their supply chains where materials and inputs are sourced is even more challenging."

Road to COP26: Investors wake up to biodiversity risk

Although several new initiatives in 2022 should help efforts to prioritise biodiversity.

It includes the United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Kunming China, in late April to early May, where governments will aim to set new goals over the next decade as part of the Convention on Biological Diversity, given that the previous targets set for 2020 were not met.

Other trends include more attention on social issues in supply chains, as well as the debate over divestment versus engagement.