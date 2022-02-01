Schroders Capital completes acquisition of Amsterdam-based asset management firm

Sale agreed in November

Lauren Mason
clock • 1 min read
The real estate specialist firm has €1.3bn of assets under management
Image:

The real estate specialist firm has €1.3bn of assets under management

Schroders Capital, the private assets arm of Schroders launched last year, has completed its acquisition of Netherlands-based asset management firm Cairn Real Estate.

The real estate specialist firm, which has €1.3bn of assets under management, is the latest purchase from Schroders Capital in its bid to expand its client offering in "a key European growth market".

Cairn, which is headquartered in Amsterdam, specialises in logistics, offices and healthcare real estate.

Schroders to acquire 75% shareholding in Greencoat Capital

Sophie Van Oosterom, global head of real estate at Schroders Capital, said: "We are looking forward to harnessing the full potential of Cairn, leveraging its existing strong real estate presence in the Netherlands and more widely in Europe.

"We believe there is a strong cultural alignment between our businesses, focused on operational excellence and delivering long-term sustainable outperformance for clients."

Pieter Dalderop, head of Benelux at Schroders, said the agreement to acquire Cairn was initially announced last November and that the firm is "excited to today confirm the completion of this deal".

"It will further strengthen our local presence and on-the-ground investment expertise as we work in partnership with our clients and investor base to offer market-leading real estate investment solutions," he added.

Related Topics

Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

Algebris Investments appoints new CIO as CEO steps back from role

Jupiter launches SFDR Article 8 version of Bezalel's Dynamic Bond fund

Most read
01

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

26 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

25 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

SJP begins rebrand with new logos

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
06

RBC AM: Wholesale investors signal greater move to ESG and emerging markets

27 January 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot