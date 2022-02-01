Rathbones adds analyst to UK Opportunities team

Carr previously worked on Mirbaud's UK High Alpha fund for almost five years. Prior to this, he worked on international tax at EY and qualified as a chartered accountant.

He will support Alexandra Jackson, the manager of the fund, by analysing new investment ideas and monitoring existing holdings.

EdenTree adds two sustainable funds to its equity and bond ranges

Alexandra Jackson said: "We are very pleased to welcome Robbie to the team, who brings a complementary skill set analysing UK growth equities, thanks to his accounting and asset management background.

"Our funds team has always worked closely, and Robbie's enthusiasm and knowledge will be an excellent addition to this as our fund grows."

The UK Opportunities fund has returned 8.6% in one year (until 31 January) while the FTSE All Share has returned 18.9% and the IA UK All Companies sector has returned 13.9%, according to FE fundinfo.