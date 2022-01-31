Brooks Macdonald adds two risk profiles for responsible investment service

“Full suite”

clock • 1 min read
Ben Palmer, head of responsible investment at Brooks Macdonald
Image:

Ben Palmer, head of responsible investment at Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald has added two risk profiles – high and low – to its Responsible Investment Service (RIS) which gives it a “full suite”.

The RIS, which is three years old, currently contains three risk profiles: Low Medium Advance; Medium Advance and Medium High Advance. These have returned 37.5%, 47.5% and 56.7%, respectively since their inception in January 2019.

According to the factsheets the low medium risk portfolio has about 6% in cash, 10.8% in hedge funds and alternatives and 37.7% in fixed income with the remainder in equities. The medium high profile has 2.3% in cash, 2.9% in hedge funds and alternatives with 8.6% in fixed income and the rest in equities.

The strategy invests in funds "that provide exposure to companies offering direct solutions to global sustainability challenges", or companies that are "proactively seeking to address the impact of their environmental and social footprint".

Ben Palmer, head of responsible investment at the firm said it had "seen increasing appetite from advisers looking for a responsible investment solution that caters for clients in every risk category".

The portfolios are available on 19 UK platforms.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Two directors resign from Aquila Energy Efficiency trust over disagreement of investment deployment pace

Invesco relaunches UK Companies fund

Most read
01

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

26 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

25 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

SJP begins rebrand with new logos

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
06

RBC AM: Wholesale investors signal greater move to ESG and emerging markets

27 January 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot