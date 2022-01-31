Link Group expands trust presence following new appointment

Life Science REIT's £350m initial public offering was completed in November 2021 and was the UK's largest REIT IPO since 2016.

Fund administration services to the trust will be provided by Link Alternative Fund Administrators, the sister organisation to Link Fund Solutions, which is overseeing the wind-up of the former Woodford Equity Income fund while dealing with legal action over the role it played in its 2019 collapse.

Link Group's Company Matters will provide services as company secretary and its corporate markets team will act as registrar.

This is the same arrangement reached earlier this month by Pantheon after the firm's £400m IPO.

Gordon Shaw, managing director of Link Alternative Fund Administrators, said: "It is a real testament to the knowledge and skill within our team that LFS has been appointed as the fund administrator. We look forward to working closely with Life Science REIT and using our technological expertise to create the efficient and effective solutions they are looking for.

"By providing such an integrated, robust and comprehensive service package across multiple Link Group businesses to Life Science REIT Plc and Ironstone Asset Management (the appointed investment advisor), they can focus their attention elsewhere to delivering for investors."