High retail demand sees JLEN Environmental Assets share application oversubscribed

£60.7m raised

clock • 1 min read
High demand from retail investors
Image:

High demand from retail investors

JLEN Environmental Assets is scaling back applications for its latest round of ordinary share issuance as high demand, particularly from retail investors, lead to oversubscription.

The firm has raised £60.7m for a subscription to new shares. Two weeks ago it announced it intended to offered a subscription of £60.1m for new shares at 101 pence each, worth around £60.7m.

The board noted the issue was "significantly" oversubscribed in both the placing and offer for subscription.

It said: "The board is delighted by the support from existing shareholders and new investors, in particular, the response from retail investors, which led to the offer for subscription exceeding the €8m threshold.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group performance driven by increase in power price forecast

"Accordingly, applications have been scaled back in line with the terms and conditions of the issue set out in the issue announcement."

The company will issue over 60.1m new ordinary shares at a price of 101 pence per share.

JLEN said it intends to use some of the net proceeds of the issue to fund a pipeline of environmental infrastructure opportunities.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

Responsible investment a 'deal breaker' in fund manager selection

DWS reports record year as AUM edges closer to €1trn

More on Industry

DWS's Asoka Woehrmann
Industry

DWS reports record year as AUM edges closer to €1trn

'Best year ever'

Alex Rolandi
clock 27 January 2022 • 2 min read
M&G's John Foley
Industry

M&G buys 'pioneering' Swiss impact manager responsAbility

Focus on SDGs

Alex Rolandi
clock 27 January 2022 • 1 min read
Rahul Bhushan of Rize ETF
Industry

Cashing in on the transition to a cashless society

Pandemic has led to more dependency on digital payments

Rahul Bhushan
clock 27 January 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford drops out of top ten fund groups in FE Crown Ratings after 'market shifts'

24 January 2022 • 3 min read
02

Goldman Sachs Asset Management shakes up senior team

24 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
04

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

25 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

FCA staff to vote on strike action following regulator refusal to negotiate

24 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

SJP begins rebrand with new logos

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot