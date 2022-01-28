High retail demand sees JLEN Environmental Assets share application oversubscribed

The firm has raised £60.7m for a subscription to new shares. Two weeks ago it announced it intended to offered a subscription of £60.1m for new shares at 101 pence each, worth around £60.7m.

The board noted the issue was "significantly" oversubscribed in both the placing and offer for subscription.

It said: "The board is delighted by the support from existing shareholders and new investors, in particular, the response from retail investors, which led to the offer for subscription exceeding the €8m threshold.

"Accordingly, applications have been scaled back in line with the terms and conditions of the issue set out in the issue announcement."

The company will issue over 60.1m new ordinary shares at a price of 101 pence per share.

JLEN said it intends to use some of the net proceeds of the issue to fund a pipeline of environmental infrastructure opportunities.