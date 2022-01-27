WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

According to a Companies House update, Petken left the business on the 17 January 2022. No further information has been provided, although WCM Partners' press team has been approached for comment.

Prior to joining WCM Partners, Petken was head of investment at the UK Government's Business Growth Fund. He also founded Airstream Capital in October 2020 and was an early angel investor in Amplify - a 'data aggregation' firm specialising in health and fitness.

WCM Partners was launched on 15 February last year, just over than two years after Woodford Investment Management collapsed.

The firm, which is headquartered in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, mostly comprises former employees from his last firm including former CEO Craig Newman, COO Paul Green and head of digital & technology Jon Adair. According to records, Petken was the only new employee to join WCM Partners after its launch.

Earlier this month, it was found that Woodford Investment Management, which no longer has any funds under management, racked up consultant and staffing salaries of more than half a million pounds over the year to 31 March 2021 following costs associated with the Financial Conduct Authority's ongoing investigation into the firm's conduct.