Numis: Large private companies to target growth over profits in 2022

Up to 80% of respondents said they would focus on plans to grow their business over their bottom line during the next 12 months, with the overwhelming majority of executives (87%) citing capital raising as a means to fund growth.

Three quarters said they hoped to raise at least $100m.

Will booming private markets lead to success for private equity trusts?

"Emerging from an incredibly active 2021 - with a record volume of transactions, increasing deal sizes and an unprecedented number of ‘mega-rounds' - private markets continue to evolve rapidly," said Alex Ham, Numis co-CEO.

"While not immune to the volatility and de-rating witnessed in public markets in recent weeks, we expect private market pricing dynamics to adjust less quickly and significantly," he added.

As many as 92% of executives revealed they were optimistic about their company's growth prospects in 2022, with 24% stating they felt extremely positive.

Up to 76% of those polled also said they expected to raise at least $100m in the next two years, which is fitting as 73% of institutional investors indicated they would increase their allocations to high growth private companies over the next three years.

"Founders are frequently backed by longer-duration capital and less focused on the short term. With more institutions seeking exposure to private market value creation, founders continue to anticipate an active year of issuance, with numerous sizeable rounds and mega-rounds continuing to feature," said Ham.

Private equity firms prevented from capital deployment due to conditions

Executives are also increasingly targeting technology development and new market expansion as top priorities.

Over the last year investment into private markets has been scaling, with several large names in asset management declaring their intention to lead the way on democratising access to the asset class, though some commentators argue existing investment trusts do just that without concerns arising over liquidity.