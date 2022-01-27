DWS reports record year as AUM edges closer to €1trn

'Best year ever'

clock • 2 min read
DWS's Asoka Woehrmann
DWS's Asoka Woehrmann

DWS saw its assets under management edge ever closer to €1trn in 2021, following record growth in a year hailed as the fund manager's "best ever".

DWS reported strong profits, cost-income ratio, flows and assets under management, which all surpassed the firm's previous records through the 12 months despite the pandemic.

Net inflows for the financial year totalled a record €47.7bn, with ESG flows accounting for €6bn in Q4 alone.

These record flows helped drive assets under management up €135bn to €928bn in 2021.

DWS rejects greenwashing allegations after SEC and BaFin launch probes

Meanwhile, adjusted profit before tax increased by 43% to an all-time-high of €1.1m, while the adjusted cost-income ratio decreased to a record low of 58.1% in 2021.

DWS chief executive Asoka Woehrmann said: "2021 was the best year ever for DWS. New records for net inflows, revenues and profit prove that our growth strategy is progressing successfully - backed by our clients' trust. By raising the dividend for the third year in a row to €2.00 per share, our shareholders continue to participate in our firm's success. 

"Looking ahead, our aspirations for Phase two of our corporate journey remain high. So we will continue to invest in our transformation, and we will intensify our investments into growth, whenever we see the opportunity to enrich our platform."

DWS switches indices on six ETFs to integrate ESG criteria

Total revenues of €2.7m in 2021's financial year were up 22% suppored by all revenue lines, according to the firm.

Claire Peel, CFO, added: "Our revenues surged in 2021 driven by higher management fees. This led to a strongly increased adjusted profit before tax and net income at new record levels as well as an improved adjusted Cost-Income Ratio at an all-time low of 58 percent. 

"With record net inflows of €48bn, we achieved a 6 percent net flow rate in line with our medium-term target of more than 4 percent on average."

The executive board will propose a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share for the 2021 financial year.

