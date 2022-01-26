LGIM launches new range of ESG equity index funds

The range targets developed economies in Europe excluding the UK, Japan, North America, and Asia Pacific

The range includes the Legal & General Future World ESG Europe ex UK Index fund, Legal & General Future World ESG Japan Index fund, Legal & General Future World ESG North America Index fund and the Legal & General Future World ESG Asia Pacific Index fund.

A fifth addition is also expected to be added to the range in due course, offering investors exposure to emerging economies.

The Europe ex UK Index fund, Japan Index fund and North America Index fund have an ongoing charge fee of 0.15%, while the Asia Pacific Index fund has a fee of 0.20%.

The new funds are planned to compliment two existing funds in the LGIM Future World index range, the Future World ESG UK Index fund and the Future World ESG Developed Index fund. The ongoing charge fee for both of these funds will also be reduced to 0.15% (from 0.22%) and 0.20% (from 0.25%) respectively, with effect from 1 February.

The funds track ESG indices which incorporate a carbon emissions reduction trajectory and an approach to sustainable investing, exclusions, ESG scoring and decarbonisation considerations through LGIM's global research and engagement platform.

The range will be managed by LGIM's index teams and aims to track their respective LGIM-designed benchmark indices which incorporate ESG considerations into the investment strategy.

LGIM said that a shared ESG methodology across all strategies means that the funds can be used flexibility, either by clients looking for a targeted exposure or blended together to construct a low cost tailored ESG solution.

James Crossley, head of UK distribution at LGIM said: "The demand for low-cost ESG index funds will continue to grow as investors become increasingly concerned about the real impact of climate change."

We believe that sustainable investing shouldn't have to cost the earth and our Future World Equity ESG Index Funds range is priced at a highly competitive level."