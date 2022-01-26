Stewart Investors unveils European sustainability strategy

Stewart Investors Sustainable Funds group has launched a European (excluding UK) Sustainability Strategy for clients in the UK.

The strategy, which is managed jointly by Lorna Logan and Rob Harley, will hold between 30 to 40 investments, with the top ten positions expected to make up 30% to 40% of the portfolio.

The fund is set to hold £2m AuM with a minimum investment of £1000. Ongoing charges stand at 0.65%.

This news follows the launch of the company's European Sustainability Strategy in June 2021, which can invest in UK equities alongside those from the rest of Europe. Stewart Investors launched its first sustainability fund in 2005.

The sustainability strategy aims to achieve long-term capital growth and target European companies that make a positive impact.

M&G partners with Moneyfarm in D2C launch

Logan said: "Europe is home to some of the highest quality and best sustainability companies in the world. They include world-leading businesses in sectors like healthcare, bioscience, clean energy, manufacturing and information technology."

Harley added : "Stewart Investors has a strong track record of sustainable investing, built over the last seventeen years. As a team we have been investing in high-quality European equities for over a decade in our worldwide sustainability strategies."

