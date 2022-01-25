Quintet Private Bank launches 'carbon neutral' fund managed by DWS

According to Quintet, the new fund is the "world's first multi-asset, carbon neutral fund", as it intends to offset associated carbon emissions through reforestation activities.

Quintet Earth, which has launched with €280m in assets, replicates the Bloomberg MSCI Global Green Bond and MSCI World Low Carbon Equity Target indices with a passive structure and is managed by DWS.

All green bond proceeds will be invested in projects that aim to generate positive environmental benefits, while the fund's basket of low-carbon equities will have around 70% less carbon than conventional equities.

Any carbon emissions associated with the equities the fund invests in will be offset through the annual purchase of carbon credits derived from community reforestation projects, which will be managed through a partnership with non-profit organisation myclimate.

James Purcell, group head of sustainable investment at Quintet, said: "Quintet Earth makes a simple promise: Generate competitive long-term, risk-adjusted returns while simultaneously combating climate change.

"The structure of the fund is intentionally easy to understand because we know that, when it comes to sustainable investing, everyone is tired of navigating a jungle of jargon.

"The fund stands apart because it is entirely transparent, with an accessible ‘reduce, transform and remove' framework."

Simon Klein, global head of passive sales at DWS, added: "DWS has a long history of providing efficient index tracking solutions. We are pleased to deploy that expertise in support of Quintet's new fund, which we're sure will be a great success."