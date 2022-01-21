Close Brothers meets expectations but 'no-one will push forecasts higher'

The latest results have met market expectations, but the market opened on Friday (21 January) with Close Brothers shares down 1.1% in early trading.

Close Brothers Asset Management delivered strong growth in the five months to December 2021 as it benefited from rising markets. Assets under management grew to £16.16bn from £15.6bn in July, while total client assets added £1bn and hit £18bn over the period.

In the trading update, the group also reported loan book growth at strong margins in its banking division. Ratios with the Core Equity Tier 1 capital position remained steady at 15.7%, Close Brothers stated on Friday (21 January).

Overall, Close Brothers saw its loan book grow by 2.9%, with HL Select fund manager Steve Clayton highlighting that costs were "rigorously controlled, despite inflationary pressures".

Meanwhile, bad debt levels were said to be in line with the previous year at 1.1%, even after accounting for higher provisioning from its Novitas business, where Close Brothers have previously announced a decision to exit.

The Winterflood market-making business also traded well and experienced no loss days, but the firm noted trading volumes have "moderated" since the middle of last year, but this was already flagged in the first quarter.

Close Brothers CEO Adrian Sainsbury said: "We have seen good momentum in our business, as we continue to make the most of opportunities in our core markets.

Close Brothers AM appoints new global funds managing director

"We are navigating the current environment effectively and remain confident that our proven and resilient model, supported by the hard work and expertise of our people, leave us well positioned to protect, grow and sustain our business over the long term."

HL Select's Clayton said Close Brothers' "asset management business is well positioned to grow and Winterflood has an unrivalled position in its smaller company market-making niche".

He added: "These results are fine, with CEO Adrian Sainsbury describing the business as having good momentum.

"But no-one will be looking to push their forecasts higher on the back of today's statement because it was closely in-line with market expectations, so perhaps no surprise that on a day when the wider market has opened rather queasily, Close Brothers shares are down 1.1% in early trading."

Neil Shah, Director of Research at Edison Group, said: "Securing £1bn in additional client capital, the merchant bank's asset management division increased its managed assets to £16.6bn, up from £15.6bn in July 2021.

"The overall outlook is a positive one, with half year results due to be published in March 2022. As inflationary pressures and likely further rising interest rates impact the banking world, Close Brothers remain confident of a solid performance in their diverse portfolio."