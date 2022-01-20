Kepler launches long-only emerging markets fund

$69m external seed capital

The fund will contain 30 to 35 equities from across the emerging markets
The fund will contain 30 to 35 equities from across the emerging markets

Kepler Partners has launched a new long-only emerging market equity fund, raising $69m of external seed capital, Investment Week has learned.

KLS Corinium Emerging Markets Equity is the seventh fund to be added to the firm's alternative UCITS platform, which now counts $2bn in assets under management.

The fund, which will be managed by CIO Ed Butchart and the Emerging Markets team, will contain 30 to 35 equities from across the emerging markets. 

This is the seventh fund on the KLS Platform and the second to be run by the Kepler Emerging Markets team, meant to complement the more defensive ‘all-weather' KLS Emerging Markets fund that began in 2017.

It will be classified as an Article 8 fund under the sustainable finance disclosure regulation.

T. Rowe Price expands impact range with two additions

Butchart said: "We are excited to have a long only fund to complement the existing strategy the team and I have been managing in various forms since 2013.

"We are optimistic about the timing, with attractive opportunities in a number of areas in the emerging markets. Export growth provides a robust tailwind, prompted by the widest global supply/demand gap for decades. Earnings are continuing to rise, and valuations are not overstretched."    

