Evergrande's offshore bondholders signal legal action - reports

According to reports in the Financial Times, bondholders have hired offshore law firm Harney's, as they consider "enforcement actions" against the heavily indebted property firm.

The offshore investor group, which accounts for billions of dollars of Evergrande's debt, said it was "prepared to take all necessary actions to vehemently defend its legal rights and protect its legitimate interests".

Evergrande has been at the heart of the real estate crisis in China having first missed interest payments on its debt in September 2021.

In December, the company was deemed as in default by credit rating agency, Fitch.

Almost $20bn of Evergrande's $300bn in liabilities has been borrowed on international bond markets, the FT report said, and includes big-name asset management houses such as BlackRock.

On Wednesday, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey told the UK's parliament treasury select committee that there is a risk of "contagion" and that the current situation in China was "a concern to us".

"I would say at the moment that what we're seeing is a fairly protracted resolution of it [Evergrande] . . . we're seeing contagion within China but it seems to being kept under control," he said. "They are managing it by effectively preferring onshore to offshore creditors, but obviously it is a concern to us."