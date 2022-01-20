AJ Bell AuA up 21% in 2021

Net inflows reach £1.3bn

Andy Bell
AJ Bell has seen its total assets under administration grow by 21% over the past year to £75.6bn.

The final quarter of 2021 saw total net inflows reach £1.3bn, with AuA up 4%. Over the same quarter the FTSE All-Share Index rose by 3.7%.

AJ Bell Investments' AUM was up 110% over the year at £2.1bn, although the final quarter of the year saw assets fall 5% due to a one-off outflow of £241m. Excluding this, underlying net inflows in the quarter were £182m, compared with £147m for the same quarter in 2020.

According to AJ Bell, the one-off outflow was an "exceptional bulk annuity purchase", which it had previously signalled in the financial year-end trading update published in October.

AJ Bell acquires platform phone app developer Adalpha

Meanwhile, the platform business saw AUA up 23% in 2021 and 4% in the final quarter, closing the year at £68.1bn. Its customer numbers increased 29% in 2021 to 383,274. 

The largest growth in customer numbers was in Direct to Consumer, which grew 35% in 2021, while advised customer numbers were up 17%. 

Andy Bell, CEO at AJ Bell, said: "We have had a solid start to our new financial year with customer numbers, gross inflows and assets under administration all growing steadily. In the advised market we had our second-best quarter ever for customer acquisition with 4,690 net new advised customers added in the quarter, 38% more than in the same period last year."

He added: "The direct-to-consumer market continues to grow strongly, with increasing numbers of people being drawn to the benefits of personal investing. In the quarter we delivered further growth in D2C customers and AUA and are now entrusted with over £20bn of assets by a quarter of a million retail investors."

 

