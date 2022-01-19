FCA to tighten rules to prevent investors 'sleepwalking into high-risk investments'

Responses due 23 March

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
The proposals would see mini-bonds, peer-to-peer, crowdfunding, non-readily realisable securities and non-mainstream pooled investments all brought under the new rules.
Image:

The proposals would see mini-bonds, peer-to-peer, crowdfunding, non-readily realisable securities and non-mainstream pooled investments all brought under the new rules.

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched a consultation into its new rules intended to reduce the ease and speed with which investors can make high risk investments.

Under the proposed rules, the regulator would improve risk warnings on adverts, ban incentives such as new joiner or refer-a-friend bonuses and ensure the expertise and understanding of firms approving financial marketing.

Advertising Standards Authority rules crypto ads 'misleading'

Head of personal finance at AJ Bell Laura Suter described the move as a push to "make it harder for novice investors to sleepwalk into buying high-risk investments".

"There has been a boom in people investing during the pandemic, and in turn there has also been a steep rise in the number of newcomer investors putting their money in high-risk, inappropriate investments," she explained.

"The regulator admits that it will not be able to stop every low-risk or vulnerable customer from buying inappropriate investments.

"Instead, in the next three years, the FCA's aim is to halve the number of people investing in high-risk assets who have a low risk tolerance or who are vulnerable."

While there is "nothing necessarily wrong with high-risk investments", investors should understand the risks involved before committing capital, reasoned Nathan Long, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Having sufficient time to invest, enough cash set aside for a rainy day and ensuring the high-risk investments are a sensibly sized part of their long-term portfolio are all important considerations," he said.

While cryptocurrencies have taken headlines of late, particularly given the UK Government announcement yesterday (18 January) that advertising the asset class would be brought under the FCA purview, the new rules affect a much wider scope of investment.

The proposals would see mini-bonds, peer-to-peer, crowdfunding, non-readily realisable securities and non-mainstream pooled investments all brought under the new rules.

Long term asset funds have been largely excluded from the new proposals to prevent duplication of rules when the regulator issues its response to the recent consultation on the model later this year.

Government set to tighten rules on 'misleading' cryptoasset promotions

Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets at the FCA, said: "Too many people are being led to invest in products they do not understand, and which are too risky for them.

"People need clear, fair information and proper risk warnings if they are to invest with confidence, which is the central aim of our consumer investment strategy."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Fed issues discussion paper and asks for feedback on digital currency

Amer Bisat takes on lead management of strategy trio as BlackRock head of EMD steps back

More on Regulation

Comments from the public have been requested on more than 20 questions and will be accepted for three months.
Regulation

Fed issues discussion paper and asks for feedback on digital currency

No outcome favoured

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 21 January 2022 • 1 min read
$2.3trn market cap
Alternatives

Bank of Russia calls for all-out ban on cryptocurrencies

High volatility and fraud

Alex Rolandi
clock 20 January 2022 • 1 min read
Andrew Bailey questioned before Treasury Committee
Industry

Energy prices and labour supply threaten financial stability says Bank of England governor

Treasury Committee meeting addresses inflation

Georgie Lee
clock 19 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Sanlam Investments appoints head of investments and risk

19 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week digital edition - 17 January 2022

17 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Industry Voice: Investing in a more sustainable future

17 January 2022 • 5 min read
04

Investec recommends selling Baillie Gifford's Schiehallion

18 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

Energy prices and labour supply threaten financial stability says Bank of England governor

19 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

Proceed with caution when navigating the metaverse

14 January 2022 • 7 min read
26 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Thematic Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot