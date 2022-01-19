Manager of JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income departs

Saito, who has been in the industry for 26 years and led the strategy for 18 years, will be replaced by Miyako Urabe.

Urabe has been in the industry for 14 years, including nine with JP Morgan. She has been a named manager on the multi-cap Japan Growth Unconstrained strategy since 2015.

She will be joined by Xuming Tao who was recruited to the team in 2019 and Nao Ozawa will continue as a portfolio manager.

Meanwhile, Michiko Sakai will leave the team to focus on the JPM Japan Sustainable strategy responsibilities.

"The board would like to thank Eiji for his contribution to the management of the Company," the company said in a stock exchange announcement. "It looks forward to working with the portfolio management team and welcomes the new co-managers, Miyako and Xuming."

The trust has returned 60.7% in five years till 18 January, while the IT Japanese Smaller Companies sector returned 58% and the MSCI Japan Small Cap index returned 19.7%, according to FE Fundinfo.

The trust is trading on a 4.7% discount, according to the Association of Investment Companies.