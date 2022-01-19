Manager of JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income departs

led strategy for more than 18 years

clock • 1 min read
Saito will be replaced by Miyako Urabe
Image:

Saito will be replaced by Miyako Urabe

Eiji Saito, lead portfolio manager of the £268.1m JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income trust, is leaving the industry to pursue a degree in law.

Saito, who has been in the industry for 26 years and led the strategy for 18 years, will be replaced by Miyako Urabe.

Urabe has been in the industry for 14 years, including nine with JP Morgan. She has been a named manager on the multi-cap Japan Growth Unconstrained strategy since 2015.

She will be joined by Xuming Tao who was recruited to the team in 2019 and Nao Ozawa will continue as a portfolio manager.

Deep Dive: Japan is turning over a new leaf

Meanwhile, Michiko Sakai will leave the team to focus on the JPM Japan Sustainable strategy responsibilities.

"The board would like to thank Eiji for his contribution to the management of the Company," the company said in a stock exchange announcement. "It looks forward to working with the portfolio management team and welcomes the new co-managers, Miyako and Xuming."

The trust has returned 60.7% in five years till 18 January, while the IT Japanese Smaller Companies sector returned 58% and the MSCI Japan Small Cap index returned 19.7%, according to FE Fundinfo.

The trust is trading on a 4.7% discount, according to the Association of Investment Companies.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

European dividends anticipated to hit record high in 2022

Peel Hunt: Seven alternative trusts for growth

More on Investment Trusts

Peel Hunt: Seven alternative trusts for growth
Investment Trusts

Peel Hunt: Seven alternative trusts for growth

Threshold of a yield below 3%

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 20 January 2022 • 1 min read
Numis said the US Dollar debt will also act a partial currency hedge
Specialist

Scottish Mortgages raises $400m through private placement

To maintain appropriate level of gearing

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 20 January 2022 • 2 min read
Eiji Saito is leaving after 26 years in the industry
Investment Trusts

Manager of JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income departs

Led strategy over 18 years

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 19 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Sanlam Investments appoints head of investments and risk

19 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week digital edition - 17 January 2022

17 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Industry Voice: Investing in a more sustainable future

17 January 2022 • 5 min read
04

Investec recommends selling Baillie Gifford's Schiehallion

18 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

Energy prices and labour supply threaten financial stability says Bank of England governor

19 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

UK GDP beats consensus forecasts but experts warn of bleak data for 2022

14 January 2022 • 3 min read
26 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Thematic Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot