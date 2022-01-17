BNP Paribas AM integrates private assets divisions into subsidiaries

BNP Paribas Capital Partners (BNPP CP) is a specialised alternative multi-management platform that includes private asset fund solutions, as well as funds of hedge funds and UCITS-compliant hedge funds.

BNPP CP's fund of hedge funds business will also join the established multi asset, quantitative and solutions business, led by Denis Panel, which will extend the coverage of the business to liquid alternative funds.

The news comes following the acquisition of mortgage specialist Dynamic Credit Group in September last year.

David Bouchoucha, head of the private debt and real assets branch, said: "BNP Paribas Capital Partners' private asset fund investment activities, focused on impact private equity and specialised debt, are very complementary to the direct investment strategies developed within PDRA since 2017.

"With the addition of this multi-management expertise, and the recent acquisition of Dutch mortgage specialist Dynamic Credit Group, our private investment platform offers investors an unrivalled breadth and significant scale of private investment solutions with assets under management totalling more than EUR 20 billion."

Panel added: "The combination of resources coming from BNP Paribas Capital Partners, together with FundQuest Advisor and our multi asset teams, shows BNP Paribas Asset Management's strong commitment to supporting and developing its absolute return fund of funds business."