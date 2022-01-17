interactive investor outsources production of rated lists to Morningstar to 'free up' analyst team

ii has reached a new agreement with Morningstar
interactive investor has decided to outsource the collation, production and maintenance of its select lists, including ‘Super 60’ and ‘ACE 40’, to Morningstar, with its model portfolio methodology to follow later.

ii said that the move to outsource to Morningstar's manager selection services group frees up its research team, led by head of personal finance Moira O'Neill, to conduct wider research of funds, investment trusts and ETFs.

Head of funds research at ii Dzmitry Lipski will oversee the Morningstar relationship, "adding challenge" and ensuring Morningstar follows ii's processes and methodology.

The investment platform said that as and when its methodology evolves, Morningstar "may add external challenge, and it is important they are comfortable with ii's intellectual framework".

interactive investor confirms proposed abrdn acquisition

The rated list and model portfolio methodology will continue to be owned by ii.

 Richard Wilson, CEO of interactive investor, said that with rated lists an important "starting point" for private investors, it is "time to evolve".

"That means outsourcing the day-to-day running of these recommendations but owning the methodology and intellectual rigour. We do not want to mark our own homework. There is a big funds universe out there, and it's time to broaden our scope," he said.

"We want to free up our analyst team to look beyond our rated lists, with a view to adding more challenge and innovation in funds research."

Gavin Corr, global head of Morningstar's manager selection services, added: "Morningstar's fund research and ratings are undertaken and compiled with complete independence and without any financial inducement from the asset managers it may rate.

Vanguard and Baillie Gifford dominate interactive investor best-buy list

"This independent business model ensures that we can partner with ii to deliver to their clients the best possible fund research and ideas, providing transparent research, selections, and rationales, whilst removing any potential conflict of interest with those asset managers."

Corr said that Morningstar's London-based manager selection team will provide ii with independent fund manager and equity research, and a suite of multi-asset model portfolios that includes ESG investment options.

