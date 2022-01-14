HSBC AM launches third sustainable fixed income ETF

Others launched earlier this month

The new Sustainable Global Aggregate 1-3y Bond UCITS ETF launched today
HSBC Asset Management has introduced a third sustainable fixed income ETF, launching on the London Stock Exchange today with further listings expected in Europe in the coming weeks.

The new HSBC Bloomberg Sustainable Global Aggregate 1-3y Bond UCITS ETF joins HSBC AM's EUR Corporate Sustainable Bond UCITS ETF and USD Corporate Sustainable Bond UCITS ETF, which were launched earlier this month.

The new fund tracks the Bloomberg MSCI Global Aggregate 1-3 Year SRI Carbon ESG-Weighted index, which aims to provide "broad-based and diversified" exposure across fixed income classes.

It also aims to achieve a carbon emission intensity reduction target of greater than 50%, an ESG score improvement target of over 5% relative to the parent index and is classified as Article 8 under the SFDR.

Olga de Tapia, global head of ETF and indexing sales commented: "Providing our clients with a viable means of improving the social and environmental impact of their portfolios is a priority for us.

"As ETFs continue to play an ever-greater role in client portfolios, it's crucial that they support the net zero transition. With a significant improvement in ESG score and a notable reduction in carbon intensity, our latest fixed income ETF will help investors to achieve this."

