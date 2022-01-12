The funds will seek to outperform traditional markets through the incorporation of climate-related financial catalysts and sustainable insights into the strategies.

The firm said that the BGF Climate Action Multi-Asset fund was the first of its kind to take a "truly multi-asset approach" to investing in issuers seeking to lower their greenhouse gases, with a focus on clean power, sustainable nutrition, biodiversity and clean transport.

It will also seek to deliver a lower carbon emissions intensity score than its benchmark - the MSCI All Country World Index (65%) and Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index (35%) - and intends to incorporate a year-on-year decarbonisation rate.

Rupert Harrison, portfolio manager for multi-asset strategies at BlackRock, said: "Investors are increasingly looking to align their climate priorities with their investment goals - a balance that can prove highly complex and potentially create challenges on many levels.

"In aiming to address this, a multi-asset approach can tap into a wide array of climate-related strategies to seek out the most attractive investment opportunities - and manage the risks - presented by climate change."

The BGF Climate Action Equity fund focuses on "uncovering the long-term, disruptive structural winners driving the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions across the market cap spectrum".

The fund will invest in companies seeking to mitigate or adapt to climate change, as well as businesses who are already in the process of future-proofing themselves to the long-term risks presented by climate change.

Tom Holl, portfolio manager within fundamental equities at BlackRock, said: "As the move towards a greener future picks-up pace, we are seeing many companies capable of enabling, as well as benefiting from, the transition to a lower greenhouse gas emissions economy."