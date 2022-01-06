Calastone: Equity flows reach record levels in 2021 but property continues to suffer

UK savers added a net £1bn to their equity holdings in December doubling the asset class's month-on-month flows. Following December's positive performance, equity fund inflows reached a record net £14.2bn in 2021, according to the fund transaction network.

The last high point for equity funds was back in 2015, when inflows reached £11.6bn for the year.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said: "Having paused in late November to consider the possible impact of the Omicron wave of Covid 19, investors have so far cautiously judged that its impact will be significantly less severe in the UK and abroad.

"That has driven new cash into equity funds, doubling month on month. Interest in emerging market funds provides further evidence that there is a greater appetite for risk."

Glyn continued: "Opinion seems to be rather split, however, because December also saw the highest inflows to bond funds since the Delta wave hit in April."

During the course of the year, fixed income funds attracted £6.6bn in new capital - one quarter of which went into ESG funds - second only to 2016.

According to Calastone, bond funds tended to do best in the "worst months for Covid news" - January when deaths peaked, April when Delta struck and December when Omicron emerged.

Inflows into bond funds dwindled in months when inflation was the predominant concern, such as July, October and November.

"This suggests investors are less worried about interest rates rising so quickly, which would push down bond prices. On this they may be disappointed, however, as inflation soars both here and around the world," said Glyn.

Property funds, meanwhile, suffered their third consecutive year of outflows with investors pulling £2.1bn from the asset class through the course of 2021.

Absolute return funds saw their worst year on record with investors redeeming £5.1bn, while UK equities also continued to suffer and shed £1.1bn for the year making it the worst geographic category.

Glyn said: "There is no respite for unloved UK equities. Economic wobbles in the fourth quarter, political instability, rising interest rates, Brexit chaos, and renewed Covid restrictions in parts of the country mean investors prefer to look elsewhere.

"Outflows have slowed a little, but we do not expect to see UK-focused flows shoot to the top of the rankings in the near future."