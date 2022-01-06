Tracker inflows halve in November as overall fund flows stay stable

Trackers saw net retail inflows of £758m in the month, about half of the previous months flows of £1.5bn. The total funds under management of the tracker industry is £292bn and it has an overall share of 18.6% of the market.

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the IA said US equities trackers and fixed income trackers were "particularly out of favour".

"Active management has remained attractive to investors in November," he added. "However, it remains to be seen how investor attitudes will respond to the impact of the Omicron variant in December."

Indeed, despite this hesitancy toward passives in the month savers still invested £2.4bn into funds with the global sector the best-selling for the sixth straight month with sales of £760m. It was followed by the mixed investment 40-80% sector and the volatility managed sector which had sales of £490m and £350m respectively.

The worst-selling IA sector in November was UK All Companies, which experienced outflows of £545m. The UK was the worst by region as well with UK equity funds across the board experiencing £755m of outflows.

Asia, Europe and North America also all experienced outflows of £191m, £98m and £377m respectively.

An area of high demand continues to be responsible investment funds, which saw a net inflow of £1.9bn in the month, with the total aum at £86bn, making up 5.5% of the industry at the end of November.