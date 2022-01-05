Baillie Gifford funds waver as private equity and India boom

Baillie Gifford's Schiehallion, NB Private Equity, BMO Private Equity, Riverstone Energy and Standard Life Private Equity were amongst the top 10 performing investment trusts, while three Baillie Gifford funds also fell into the bottom 10.

"2021 was a year dominated by the reopening of the global economy as a result of the successful vaccine rollout, followed swiftly by the emergence of new variants and reminders that the Covid pandemic is a long way from being resolved," said Nick Wood, head of fund research at Quilter Cheviot.

"However, in the investment universe this didn't stop asset prices continuing to rise, with long-term trends continuing to play out. No more was this the case than in the investment trust market, where private equity dominated the performance tables following strong growth in the previous 12 months," he added.

Indian equity and energy funds take the top spot for 2021 returns

Specialist vehicles in emerging markets also performed well, managing to withstand risk spreading from the Evergrande defaults in China, as well as economic and regulatory tightening across the region.

Vietnam Holding, Tufton Oceanic, and Ashoka India assets performed well, achieving spots in the top 10 and returning a price total return of 81.8%, 59.6% and 49.6% respectively.

According to Wood, winners in the trust space included a significant number of illiquid assets, emphasizing the benefit of the structure and investment type, which cannot be held as comfortably in the open-ended space.

"It is also noticeable that the winners in the trust space were some ways ahead of those within the open-ended world, at least considering the top 10, highlighting the opportunities out there for investors who are a little more investment structure agnostic, or consider trusts to be beneficial to access some areas of the market," he said.

Three Baillie Gifford trusts landed in the bottom 10: the Baillie Gifford China Growth, Edinburgh Worldwide and the Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon.

The firm's growth-led investment strategy naturally results in difficult periods, according to Wood.

Fairview Investing director Ben Yearsley told Investment Week: "The firm has had such a tremendous run over the last 4-5 years and at some point there is going to be style changes in the market. That was last year."

AIC survey: Managers back renewable energy infrastructure for 2022

"Value, and specifically energy, was the place to be and that is where historically Baillie Gifford don't invest as they are high growth investors. That doesn't mean they have turned into bad investors, just that they are sticking to their style of management which doesn't happen to be in vogue at the moment."

According to James Yardley, senior research analyst at Chelsea Financial Services, as inflation and interest rate expectations rose, investors were less willing to pay for companies typically found in Baillie Gifford funds.

"It comes down to maths," Yardley told Investment Week. "As interest rates, and therefore discount rates, rise. Those companies which are only expected to make a profit in the distant future have to fall in value. On top of that a world of high demand and inflationary pressure means a lot of companies including more cyclical value names are growing and growth is less hard to come by."

"Investors feel less pressure to buy something on a high valuation with growth if they can get great growth and a decent valuation as well."

Baillie Gifford's Schiehallion fund, part of the best performing trust sector, performed best, however. Notably the fund's discount/premium rate stands at 59%.

Elsewhere, US focused funds dominated the open-ended space, with four equity-focused and two technology funds making the top 10 performers.

This is to be expected, according to Wood, given how well the region performed last year, and mega cap tech businesses showing no sign of slowing down, despite a quieter year compared to others.

India also performed well and had three funds in the top 10, propelled by strong investment performance over the course of the year. With China continuing to look uncertain, India will likely be an alternative for investors over the next few years due to its growing middle class and scaling infrastructure spending.

"The top spot, however, goes to Guinness Global Energy, no doubt buoyed by the recovery in the oil price since the start of 2021," said Wood.

"Like in the investment trust space, China dominates when it comes to the laggards, with three of the ten funds. Regulatory issues and state interference have been major themes in the country in 2021 and this has spooked investors somewhat," he added.