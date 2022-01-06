Fed minutes point to faster rate hikes

The Fed also discussed the shrinking of its almost $9trn balance sheet, which grew rapidly during the pandemic.

At the meeting in December, policymakers said that increasing rates faster than previously anticipated "may become warranted".

Fed expects to raise rates three times next year

"Almost all participants agreed that it would likely be appropriate to initiate balance sheet runoff at some point after the first increase in the target range for the federal funds rate," the minutes said.

"However, participants judged that the appropriate timing of balance sheet runoff would likely be closer to that of policy rate liftoff than in the Committee's previous experience."

Wall Street reacted negatively to the news, with the S&P 500 falling 1.3% in the immediate aftermath and the Nasdaq suffering its worst day since February 2021.

"The meltdown overnight is more about positioning than anything, because when you look at what the Fed members said in the FOMC minutes, it was not really anything different than what we already knew," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.

"I would not write off the irresistible power of the buy-the-dippers turning things around once again before the end of the week, especially if the US non-farm payrolls comes in under 400k tomorrow night.

"Markets have been inflation nervous all week as the reality of the Fed taper peeps over the horizon."