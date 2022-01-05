JO Hambro taps Aviva Investors client solutions head for distribution role

Jonathan Rudling has been appointed distribution business manager for the UK, Europe and Asia at JO Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM).

Rudling joins from Aviva Investors where he spent three years heading up the firm's client solutions strategy and research.

In his new role Rudling will be responsible for coordinating JOHCM's market intelligence and regional distribution strategies. He will also assist with product prioritisation and drive use of client and market data to understand client needs and challenges.

At Aviva he was responsible for product and market prioritisation of distribution efforts across the firm's client channels.

JO Hambro's Altinger: Keeping on the other side of the alpha spectrum

Prior to this he spent over a decade at abrdn, formerly Aberdeen Asset Management, where he led on distribution product strategy.

At abrdn, Rudling also held roles in RFP, sales and business development, business management and distribution strategy.

"Hiring Jonathan is a key part of our ambitious growth plan. His proven expertise leading business and market intelligence efforts will give us the ability to grow our business and better serve our clients across the UK, Europe and Asia," said Tjeerd Voskamp, JOHCM's head of sales and distribution for the UK, Europe and Asia.

Rudling started at JOHCM on 4 January 2022 and is based in London.

JOHCM recently hired Tom Hughes as head of marketing and communications for the UK, Europe and Asia.

