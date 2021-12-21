AssetCo and Premier Miton given extension in River & Mercantile takeover talks

Discussions ongoing

clock • 1 min read
AssetCo's James Campbell
Image:

AssetCo's James Campbell

The board of River and Mercantile Group has agreed to an extension to the date by which AssetCo and Premier Miton are required either to announce a “firm intention” to make an offer of acquisition or whether it does not intend to continue.

The firms, which entered a bidding war recently, have been given until 5pm on 18 January to make their intentions over acquiring River and Mercantile clear, with the possibility of a further extension thereafter.

The AssetCo board, chaired by Martin Gilbert, continues to believe that both firms are "highly complementary" and that a combination of AssetCo and RMG Asset Management would create "significant" value for the combined group's clients, portfolio managers, employees and shareholders.

Martin Gilbert's AssetCo doubles stake in River & Mercantile

Campbell Fleming, chief executive officer at AssetCo, said: "We note that the Board of River and Mercantile Group has agreed to an extension of the offer period. This should allow sufficient time to finalise a potential offer to acquire River and Mercantile (excluding its Solutions business) for the benefit of both AssetCo and River and Mercantile shareholders.

"River and Mercantile has great potential as an active equity and infrastructure investment manager with people, clients and product offering that would complement our existing businesses. 

"It will also accelerate, and be a core part of our focus on, building an agile 21st century asset and wealth management business that meets the needs of investors."

A spokesperson for River and Mercantile said discussions "remain ongoing".

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

Investors urged to do 'homework' before buying into Chinese bonds

Premier Miton's Gervais Williams: 'Long period' of high beta underperformance on the cards

More on Industry

'Tis the season (to look after mental health)
Industry

'Tis the season (to look after mental health)

It's good to talk

Robin Eggar
clock 21 December 2021 • 3 min read
Premier Miton’s Gervais Williams
Industry

Premier Miton's Gervais Williams: 'Long period' of high beta underperformance on the cards

UK stockmarket to beat US

Alex Rolandi
clock 21 December 2021 • 2 min read
Peter Harrison of Schroders
Industry

Schroders to acquire 75% shareholding in Greencoat Capital

Subject to regulatory approval

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 21 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Outlook 2022: What does the year hold for asset managers?

16 December 2021 • 1 min read
02

Partner Insight: Can we build resilient income in the post-pandemic world?

15 December 2021 • 3 min read
03

Four funds added to FE Investments approved list

17 December 2021 • 1 min read
04

Invesco Investment Management turns to law for CEO

16 December 2021 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: An early Christmas gift?

16 December 2021 • 5 min read
06

Investors prepare for impending end of Bank of England's bond-buying programme

17 December 2021 • 1 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot