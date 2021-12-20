Active ETPs see assets double since 2020

A total of $433bn assets invested in actively-managed ETPs (exchange-traded products) and ETFs year-to-date in November is the second highest on record, according to data from research firm ETFGI.

Record year-to-date inflows into active ETPs of $126bn beat the previous record of $77.1bn gathered over the same period in 2020, helping boost active ETP and ETF assets by 51.6% compared to the end of last year.

November's year-to-date inflows were also $34.9bn greater than 2020's full record net inflow of $91bn.

Global ETF assets break $10trn barrier

Meanwhile actively managed equity ETFs also gathered a record $63.7bn in year-to-date flows, following the continued inflow momentum seen in November.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 active ETFs and ETPs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $6.13bn during November.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF gathered $1.63bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Deborah Fuhr, founder and owner of ETFGI, said: "Due to the growing threat of a new Covid variant Omicron, the S&P 500 declined 0.69% in November, however, the index is up 23.18% year to date.

"Developed markets, excluding the US, experienced a fall of 4.94% in November. Israel (down 1.03%) and the US (down 1.47%) experienced the smallest losses among the developed markets in November, while Luxembourg suffered the biggest loss of 16.90%.

"Emerging markets declined 3.53% during November. United Arab Emirates (up 8.15%) and Chile (up 5.51%) gained the most, while Turkey (down 13.72%) and Poland (down 11.95%) witnessed the largest declines."

