Mattioli Wood eyes more acquisitions as integrations are on track

In a trading update today (17 December) the business said that in the six months to the end of November, net inflows and the number of new clients on-boarded is ahead of the prior year.

It added that new business initiatives are leading to a larger pipeline of new business enquires and organic revenue growth is over 10% for the period.

Acquisitions

The wealth and asset manager said the recent acquisitions were going as planned, with "anticipated revenue and cost synergies" already starting to be realised for Maven Capital Partners and Ludlow Wealth Management, which were acquired in July and September respectively.

The company went on to say that it anticipates further consolidation in the market and therefore more opportunities.

"The group expects to build upon its strong track record of successful acquisitions by continuing to assess and progress bolt-on opportunities in the nearer term as well as potentially more substantial opportunities in the longer term, with all required to meet its strict investment criteria," it added.

A more complete trading update is expected to be released in early January.