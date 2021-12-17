Mattioli Wood eyes more acquisitions as integrations are on track

Over 10% organic revenue growth

clock • 1 min read
Mattioli Wood eyes more substantial acquisitions
Image:

Mattioli Wood eyes more substantial acquisitions

Mattioli Wood has said its recent acquisitions are “performing and integrating well” and is eyeing “potentially more substantial” acquisition opportunities in the future.

In a trading update today (17 December) the business said that in the six months to the end of November, net inflows and the number of new clients on-boarded is ahead of the prior year.

It added that new business initiatives are leading to a larger pipeline of new business enquires and organic revenue growth is over 10% for the period.

Acquisitions

The wealth and asset manager said the recent acquisitions were going as planned, with "anticipated revenue and cost synergies" already starting to be realised for Maven Capital Partners and Ludlow Wealth Management, which were acquired in July and September respectively.

The company went on to say that it anticipates further consolidation in the market and therefore more opportunities.

"The group expects to build upon its strong track record of successful acquisitions by continuing to assess and progress bolt-on opportunities in the nearer term as well as potentially more substantial opportunities in the longer term, with all required to meet its strict investment criteria," it added.

A more complete trading update is expected to be released in early January.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Schroders confirms talks with Greencoat Capital

Gresham House Strategic saga comes to an end as shareholders vote for wind-down

More on Wealth Management

Regulatory barriers and higher costs stand in way of private assets
Wealth Management

IA report: Wealth managers show 'significant' interest in private assets despite barriers

LTAFs slated to address lack of suitable vehicles

Georgie Lee
clock 16 December 2021 • 3 min read
Kingswood acquires £1.4bn AUA North Yorkshire firm
UK

Kingswood acquires £1.4bn AUA North Yorkshire firm

£16m deal

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 November 2021 • 2 min read
Former Credit Suisse executive Leonardo Brummas Carvalho
Wealth Management

Credit Suisse veteran launches financial services firm in London

Mixing up “closed shop” sector, according to CEO

Georgie Lee
clock 04 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Jupiter hires advisory firm to prepare for possible takeover bid - reports

13 December 2021 • 1 min read
02

A 'slow-motion car crash': Industry reacts to US inflation hitting 40-year high

10 December 2021 • 4 min read
03

Morningstar: Asset managers fail to 'move needle' on executive pay

13 December 2021 • 2 min read
04

UK growth slowdown intensifies interest rate 'dilemma'

10 December 2021 • 5 min read
05

Quilter Investors poaches Schroders Personal Wealth's Brookes for new CIO

14 December 2021 • 1 min read
06

Outlook 2022: What does the year hold for asset managers?

16 December 2021 • 1 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot

 