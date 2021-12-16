Man GLG taps J Safra Sarasin AM for equities team

The duo bring experience in sustainable investing to the firm

At JSS AM, Terry managed a sustainability strategy investing in environmental themes such as water, the circular economy and smart mobility.

Net Zero AM Initiative - the five firms with the lowest initial commitments

Prior to joining JSS AM, he was at Exane BNP Paribas, where he worked as an financial analyst for the utilities sector, with a focus on renewable energy and water.

He later led a team concentrating on thematic investing and sustainability.

Breitenmoser co-managed a strategy focused on the UN Sustainable Development Goals at JSS AM, as well as a sustainable European small cap strategy.

During his time at the firm he was also covering the industrials and information technology sectors.

Prior to that, he was at Akina (formerly Lombard Odier Private Equity), working as a private equity associate, and he began his career at Credit Suisse.

Teun Johnston, CEO of Man GLG, said: "We recognise the urgency of climate change and the importance of responsible investment, and the expertise that Yohann and Jann bring is therefore a natural fit for Man GLG as we continue to grow our RI offering.

"We believe Thematic RI strategies can have a real impact and we think their focus area will resonate with our clients who are looking to invest in further investment strategies in the ESG space. We are delighted to have them join us."

Man GLG launches global sustainable long/short fund for Rory Powe

Yohann Terry added: "I am delighted to have joined Man GLG and look forward to building out a global equity investment strategy with a clear emphasis on delivering alpha for clients.

"The field of water and circular economy benefits from accelerating secular trends that can offer active managers a long-term opportunity for outperformance while investing in innovative companies that contribute to the preservation of the world's natural resources."