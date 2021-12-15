Gresham House Strategic saga comes to an end as shareholders vote for wind-down

93% in support

clock • 1 min read
93% of shareholders voted in favour of the wind-down
Image:

93% of shareholders voted in favour of the wind-down

Gresham House Strategic will be wound up and the cash returned after 93% of shareholders voted in favour of the resolution at a requisitioned general meeting this afternoon (15 December).

The £65.5m trust has been embroiled in a saga, which has stretched over several months, between the board of the trust and the former investment manager Gresham House.

Simon Pyper, interim chair of the trust, said: "We have today asked shareholders to approve plans for a managed wind-down of the company, and a return of capital, as the board set out in our notice of general meeting two weeks ago."

The process for the return of capital will take place over 24 months, with an initial return of "B Shares" expected to be paid out by the end of December.

The B Shares of £1 each, which will account for £10.4m or the amount of cash available, will be issued on the basis of three B shares for every one share held on 15 December.

Pyper said the managed wind-down followed "indication of substantial shareholder support for that approach".

On 5 November Gresham House told the board it had obtained irrevocable undertakings from shareholders accounting for 46.8% of the trust's issued share capital for a managed wind-down.

The interim chair concluded: "We will now proceed with these plans to return capital, with the support of Harwood Capital, our new investment manager."

At the beginning of December, the former chair of the trust, David Potter, wrote an open letter to all shareholders calling on them to vote against the proposals. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Fidelity's Alex Wright: Private markets are 'biggest value bubble'

Long-term funds' net inflows hit record €677bn worldwide - EFAMA report

More on Investment Trusts

Fidelity's Alex Wright
Investment Trusts

Fidelity's Alex Wright: Private markets are 'biggest value bubble'

Unusually high valuations

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 15 December 2021 • 3 min read
Nick train explains underperformance
Investment Trusts

Nick Train defends Finsbury Growth & Income as it returns less than half its benchmark

Trust returned 10.6%

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 15 December 2021 • 2 min read
Will the Bank of England raise interest rates before the Christmas break?
Investment

How to protect against inflation

Will the Bank of England raise rates this Thursday?

Investment Week
clock 14 December 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Jupiter hires advisory firm to prepare for possible takeover bid - reports

13 December 2021 • 1 min read
02

A 'slow-motion car crash': Industry reacts to US inflation hitting 40-year high

10 December 2021 • 4 min read
03

Greenwashing a problem for fund management industry, study finds

09 December 2021 • 1 min read
04

Morningstar: Asset managers fail to 'move needle' on executive pay

13 December 2021 • 2 min read
05

UK growth slowdown intensifies interest rate 'dilemma'

10 December 2021 • 5 min read
06

Quilter Investors poaches Schroders Personal Wealth's Brookes for new CIO

14 December 2021 • 1 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot

 