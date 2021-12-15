Gresham House Strategic saga comes to an end as shareholders vote for wind-down

The £65.5m trust has been embroiled in a saga, which has stretched over several months, between the board of the trust and the former investment manager Gresham House.

Simon Pyper, interim chair of the trust, said: "We have today asked shareholders to approve plans for a managed wind-down of the company, and a return of capital, as the board set out in our notice of general meeting two weeks ago."

The process for the return of capital will take place over 24 months, with an initial return of "B Shares" expected to be paid out by the end of December.

The B Shares of £1 each, which will account for £10.4m or the amount of cash available, will be issued on the basis of three B shares for every one share held on 15 December.

Pyper said the managed wind-down followed "indication of substantial shareholder support for that approach".

On 5 November Gresham House told the board it had obtained irrevocable undertakings from shareholders accounting for 46.8% of the trust's issued share capital for a managed wind-down.

The interim chair concluded: "We will now proceed with these plans to return capital, with the support of Harwood Capital, our new investment manager."

At the beginning of December, the former chair of the trust, David Potter, wrote an open letter to all shareholders calling on them to vote against the proposals.