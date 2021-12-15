UBP partners with conservation experts to launch biodiversity restoration fund

The Biodiversity Restoration fund will aim to identify and invest in solution-providers' products and supply chains that protect and restore species and natural habitats.

The global all-cap portfolio will be made up of 45 to 55 stocks which invest in seven industrial verticals, including sustainable management of natural resources, green cities, and sustainable food production.

The fund's strategy will use the proprietary impact assessment tool, the IMPAP (for Intentionality, Materiality, Additionality and Potential), and its Impact Engagement Framework (IEF), the same approach UBP applies to its other impact funds.

UBP will invest 25% of the fund's management fee directly for on-the-ground conservation and academic and policy-making skills.

Portfolio managers for the fund include Victoria Leggett, head of impact investing, Charlie Anniss, senior portfolio manager, and Adrien Cambonie, fund manager and impact analyst.

To support the fund, UBP is launching a new Biodiversity Committee, chaired by Tony Juniper, chair of Nature England and executive director for advocacy campaigns for WWF UK.

Juniper will be supported members of UBP's partner NGOs and will provide the investment team with strategic guidance, as well as set out biodiversity objectives and performance indicators.

The committee will report to the Impact Advisory Board, chaired by Anne Rotman de Picciotto, and the Impact Investment Committee, chaired by Simon Pickard.

Victoria Leggett, head of impact investing at UBP and co-manager of the new strategy said: "The level of awareness of the biodiversity crisis is where climate change was 5-10 years ago, and there is now a huge amount of momentum behind it, including the UN's ‘Decade on Ecosystem Restoration' and COP15 on biodiversity."

"The associated regulatory shift and capex support should drive change in the investment opportunity set and with it return for investors," said Leggett.

The Biodiversity Restoration marks the third fund launched on UBP's impact investing platform. In 2018, the firm began its impact investing offering in listed equities with the launch of UBAM -Positive Impact Equity, followed by UBAM - Positive Impact Emerging Equity in 2020. In total, the impact investment team manages nearly $1.4 billion.

Mike Maunder, executive director at the Cambridge Conservation Initiative added: "If we want a future where business thrives, we have to rebuild nature and reverse the trajectory of damage that has been accelerating for the last century and particularly in the last fifty years. We need to move towards an economy that is carbon-neutral, nature-positive and equitable."