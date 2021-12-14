Henderson Diversified Income Trust board proposes 'formal' integration of ESG into investment objective

At the investment trust's last AGM, shareholders voted in favour of amending the company's investment objective to help the transition away from LIBOR, to that of "seeking a sustainable level of annual income and capital gains consistent with seeking to reduce the risk of capital losses", with its benchmark updated as a result of this process.

Following this change, the board of the trust said today (13 December) it has been discussing with the investment manager "the various ways" in which ESG matters are integrated into the company's portfolio construction and investment processes, given new EU rules around sustainability-related disclosures.

The board has proposed amending the investment objective and policy to formally incorporate formally that the investment manager already seeks to include in the trust's investment process, such as the application of greenhouse gas emissions intensity-related criteria, political rights and civil liberties and support for the UN Global Compact principles.

Janus Henderson bolsters senior investment trust team

In addition, the board said it believes that the potential for "meaningful capital gains in the current low interest rate environment is limited and therefore it is proposed that, subject to shareholder approval, the company's investment objective be amended to that of providing shareholders with a high level of income and preservation of capital, through the economic cycle".

It confirmed that "there will be no material change to the company's investment process or strategy as a result of the proposed amendments to the investment objective and policy".

The proposed new investment objective and policy are both subject to shareholder approval.

In a separate announcement on the London Stock Exchange, the trust revealed in its half-year report the appointment of Nicholas Ware to co-manage the portfolio alongside the fund managers John Pattullo and Jenna Barnard, effective 1 January 2022.

Ware is a member of the Janus Henderson strategic fixed income team and has "detailed knowledge about the company, having supported John and Jenna in running the company's portfolio for many years".

In the half-year ended 31 October 2021, the Henderson Diversified Income Trust delivered a NAV total return of 1.94%, outperforming its new benchmark, which returned 1.27% over the period.