Parkwalk unveils second Knowledge Intensive EIS fund

The KI Fund I raised more than £20m last year and UK-based active investor Parkwalk said that it expects "strong investor demand" for KI Fund II.

The second fund will mirror the investment strategy of Parkwalk's evergreen Opportunities EIS fund, by investing in high-growth, IP-backed companies.

Moray Wright, CEO of Parkwalk, said that the fund launch coincided with the appointment of three new individuals to the Parkwalk team, "as investors recognise the opportunity in knowledge intensive start-ups".

"This is testament to the success we have seen with the first fund, launched earlier this year, which has already invested in a number of fantastic businesses and seen substantial investor interest," Wright added.

"The fund takes advantage not only of the UK's world-leading position in R&D and our position as the most active investor into UK university spinouts, but also the government's recognition of the importance of this high quality sector."

Parkwalk created its first KI fund in January 2021 in light of government changes to the rules surrounding ‘approved funds', meaning that HMRC will only approve funds where fund managers are willing and able to deploy capital into "knowledge intensive-qualifying" EIS companies.

Parkwalk, which has assets under management of £360m, raised £65m in the 2020-21 tax year.