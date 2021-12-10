UK growth slowdown intensifies interest rate 'dilemma'

The economy grew by just 0.1% in October, according to figures published on Friday (10 December) by the Office for National Statistics, which highlighted a fall in construction and supply chain issues.

Maike Currie, investment director at Fidelity International, said: "The steam has well and truly been taken out of the UK economic recovery."

"With the government moving to implement its ‘Plan B' over concerns on the Omicron variant, there is a creeping sense of déjà vu.

"Workers are heading back to their kitchen tables and the big festive season that retailers and the hospitality sector had their hopes pinned on - while starting on a high during Black Friday - might not have as much sparkle as hoped."

Currie argued that high levels of inflation and Omicron concerns are likely to limit consumer spending as "businesses battle headwinds", highlighting how growth forecasts for next year have been downgraded.

The ongoing uncertainty "is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate," said Currie, adding that the Bank of England will be "acutely aware that it is harder to dig the economy out of recession".

According to Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, the BoE's interest rate "dilemma has intensified".

She commented: "The latest reading for the economy shows just how vulnerable the economy was to a fresh shock.

"The spread of the Omicron variant is now set to be the body blow, sending the recovery reeling, while prices continue to climb."

As the government tightens pandemic restrictions there is "worse yet to come", Streeter warned.

"The Plan B of masks, Covid passes and the work from home order is likely to funnel more spending away from services to goods, doing little to ease inflation.

"Already there are signs that social lives are being curtailed even before the new Covid passes are brought in, with restaurant bookings for the week to Monday falling to their lowest since restrictions on indoor hospitality eased in May."

A "watered down" Christmas "will be hard to stomach" for the hospitality industry, highlighted Streeter, noting that city centres were already struggling to regain pre-Covid levels of footfall.

Some argued that the latest GDP figures show the UK remains in a positive position overall.

Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said that despite weaker GDP growth in October, the economy "has taken another small step closer to pre-Covid levels".

However, Craig highlighted that the overall pace of growth appears to be slowing, while downside "surprises" are emerging as the data begins to factor in labour shortages driven by Brexit, supply chain issues, and the pandemic.

"The Omicron variant is likely to negatively impact Q4 GDP, and we could perhaps see a further 0.1% knocked off, particularly as the IEA (Institute of Economic Affairs) suggests the government's ‘Plan B' approach to controlling the rising cases could cost a huge £4bn per month," he said.

The Bank of England is expected to further delay any potential interest rate hike following the latest UK economic growth figures. The Bank's governor Andrew Bailey has previously stated that he is "very uneasy" about rising inflation.

Streeter said: "Although a rate rise cannot be completely ruled out next week, most bets are off that the Bank will push them up so soon, given this latest downbeat reading and the fact that the Omicron variant is still an unknown quantity in terms of the extra pressure it will put on the health service."

She argued that a rate rise is more likely in February as "the inflation kettle is set to be whistling loudly by then".

"That is unless restrictions are ramped up dramatically, pushing the economy into an even tighter recovery position," she continued.

Silvia Dall'Angelo, senior economist at the international business of Federated Hermes, said: "This piece of data just adds at the margin to reasons for the Bank of England to be on hold next week."

She said the Bank will likely keep rates on hold at its upcoming meeting next week to avoid "rattling markets".

Axa Investment Managers' head of macro research, David Paige, said short-term Omicron uncertainty, as well as the reimposition of some restrictions, provide the Monetary Policy Committee with a reason to postpone a decision on tightening until the February meeting.

"The BoE has signalled pretty clearly that some tightening of monetary policy will be required in the UK's capacity restrained rebound.

"Beyond the political optics, we see merit in making the first 0.15% increase next week, while explaining that any further tightening will depend on future developments in the virus.

"On balance, we expect the MPC to begin a cautious tightening cycle next week, but acknowledge that this has become another close call."

Meanwhile, the Institute of Economic Affairs said October's "disappointing" GDP data should "hasten" a review of Plan B restrictions.

Julian Jessop, economics fellow at at the right-wing market think tank, said: "Unfortunately, and perhaps unnecessarily, the economy will now be whacked again by ‘Plan B'.



"The direct effect of the new Covid measures will be compounded by the potentially chilling effect on consumer and business confidence, which could hit spending hard in the coming weeks."

Jessop suggested that the hospitality sector, in particular, may need "more support in the crucial pre-Christmas period", adding to the "burden" on taxpayers.