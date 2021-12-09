Australian forestry mandate boosts Gresham House AUM

The group's assets under management increased to more than £6bn

Gresham House AUM sees boost from forestry mandate
Gresham House AUM sees boost from forestry mandate

Gresham House has seen a 50% increase in its assets under management since the end of last year, fuelled by the completion of an international forestry transaction.

According to a trading update, its AUM currently stands at more than £6bn, with the company expecting it to increase by over £600m in 2021. 

The firm's adjusted operating profit is expected to be at least £18.5m for the year, with margins in excess of 32%, excluding performance fees.

Tony Dalwood, CEO of Gresham House, said: "It is extremely pleasing to see the strength of Gresham House's asset classes and ESG-focused investments continuing to deliver excellent investment performance and contributing to clear progress towards our GH25 ambitions.

"Generating strong performance for our clients, whilst offering asset classes which are increasingly in demand, has brought very strong growth across the entire group.

Gresham House forest fund exceeds £100m close target

He added: "Our client base is growing and diversifying as investors seek solutions for long term sustainable investing that provide both best practice governance and strong performance.

"We also continue to build out the group's international footprint with the addition of an Australian forestry mandate. The structural growth drivers for the alternative asset management sector remain strong, and our investment this year in talent across the business puts us in an excellent position to drive further momentum and growth into the new year and beyond."

Gresham House's full year results are expected to be released in March 2022. 

