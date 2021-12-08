FCA: Majority of crypto exchange applications 'withdrawn or refused'

Concerns over money laundering

clock • 3 min read
Crypto exchanges a cause of concern for the regulator
Image:

Crypto exchanges a cause of concern for the regulator

Around 90% of applications from crypto exchanges in the UK are either "withdrawn or refused", FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said on Wednesday (8 December), as he argued that some crypto assets have "no intrinsic value" at all.

Speaking before the Treasury Select Committee, Rathi said: "We see a serious link to money laundering and serious organised crime being propagated through crypto exchanges and a culture in many of those organisations that does not respond to the level of systems of controls that we would need from those firms as they are growing."

Treasury Committee grills Nikhil Rathi over FCA bonus scheme and fee hikes

The watchdog was accused of sometimes taking up to a year to authorise financial technology firms, meaning smaller businesses could go "out of business" while waiting to be approved.

Rathi was forced to defend the watchdog's application approval process in front of MPs after it was said that, in some cases, an application can take months when they should only take a matter of days.

He highlighted that crypto exchanges, in particular, are an area of concern for the regulator warranting strong due diligence.

"Some of these crypto assets we do not believe have intrinsic value. They have been a vector for serious organised crime and money laundering and anyone invested in them must be ready to lose all their money," he said.

"There are significant risks attached... anything related to crypto should not be entitled to compensation."

FCA chair Charles Randell said that whenever he sees advertising for cryptocurrencies he questions what can be done, but the issue is out of the regulator's hands.

All the FCA can do about crypto advertising is make the Advertising Standards Authority aware of its concerns, said Randell.

Fintech applications

Meanwhile, one MP noted that delays in fintech applications "will be frustrating for big companies, but for smaller companies it is existential, if they do not get the approvals they may simply go out of business".

Anthony Browne MP said: "One of the main areas of complaint from financial technology companies - and I know this applies to other companies as well - is about delays in authorisation, and we have been given various examples of this." 

He questioned whether the FCA was "proportionately" vetting smaller firms, adding that taking "a year for an authorisation that can be done in weeks is frustrating".

"For small companies the regulation burden hits them a lot harder than big companies, and the burden can act as a barrier to entry," said Browne.

"To regulate a company that's a global multinational in the same way you do a fintech with half a dozen staff does not seem proportionate."

Nikhil Rathi said: "We have to choose our themes, there's a limit to how many unfettered new ideas we can sponsor through at any one time."

FCA 'not capable' of effectively supervising Binance

He said the regulator is working to address the backlogs by recruiting 100 employees in those areas while looking to make the process more digital in the medium-term.

"In the area of fintech we see a whole range of different firms, some that are genuinely innovative and competitive and we want to help them grow. Others are more challenging," he stated.

Rathi also acknowledged the challenges presented by a changing financial landscape. According to the FCA chief, any changes to the regulatory framework made now may have to be tweaked once again in a matter of a few years.

"In a world where we may one day move towards a digital currency, we are talking about a potentially fundamentally different financial system and we will need to be able to respond quickly to that," said Rathi.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

Treasury Committee grills Nikhil Rathi over FCA bonus scheme and fee hikes

Investors anticipate Omicron turbulence in equity sell-off

More on Regulation

FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi
Regulation

Treasury Committee grills Nikhil Rathi over FCA bonus scheme and fee hikes

Watchdog paid £23m of bonuses in March

Alex Rolandi
clock 08 December 2021 • 3 min read
Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader, was released from low-security prison HMP Ford in January having served around half of an 11-year sentence.
Regulation

Tom Hayes denied opportunity to appeal against LIBOR conviction

‘No plan’ to refer case to appeal

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 08 December 2021 • 1 min read
How investors can mitigate the impact of insolvencies during the 'winter of discontent'
Regulation

How investors can mitigate the impact of insolvencies during the 'winter of discontent'

Keep an eye on red flags

Alex Jay
clock 07 December 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Vanguard and Baillie Gifford dominate interactive investor best-buy list

02 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

Square Mile removes ratings of BMO and Baillie Gifford funds

03 December 2021 • 2 min read
03

Only a third of active equity funds outperformed passives in 2021

07 December 2021 • 2 min read
04

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
05

Industry reaction: abrdn and interactive investor deal 'a bold move'

02 December 2021 • 4 min read
06

interactive investor confirms proposed abrdn acquisition

02 December 2021 • 1 min read
09 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Briefing - December 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 