Treasury Committee grills Nikhil Rathi over FCA bonus scheme and fee hikes

"Your November fee proposals contain a significant uplift for firms' minimum fees," said Stride. "It's quite a hike, certainly in proportional terms."

He asked whether the hike in minimum fees from £1,151 to £2,200 would "significantly" affect smaller firms under the FCA's surveillance "given they have got a lot of burdens from a lot of directions, let alone fees".

FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi argued that the fee increase was necessary for the FCA to carry out its supervision.

"We signalled in our fee proposal last year a move towards a more consistent fee structure, including smaller firms," said Rathi.

"Holistic data-led supervision realistically needs to be funded and it is reasonable for that to be broadly funded, if possible, by the population we are looking after.

"It is a consultation so we want to hear the feedback, but it is a question of balancing.

"The underlying point is we need to invest heavily in the supervision of these small firms where there is the potential for significant harm. The healthy firms want us to go after those that are committing misconduct as it cleans up the market."

The minimum fee was set at £1,000 in 2010/11, and has grown to £1,151 over the last decade. It was frozen at that level last year to protect the smallest firms during the pandemic.

The regulator said it calculated the new minimum fee by factoring in the costs of regulatory reporting and unrecovered authorisation costs, as well as those incurred for its regular policing of regulated activities without authorisation.

Transformation

Rathi argued that he was feeling encouraged by the progress the FCA was making regarding its transformation programme.

"You will have seen various announcements coming through across the different workstreams across the transformation," he said.

"For example, for the first time we are looking to have consistent strategies across consumer markets which bring in all divisions across the FCA in an integrated way with concrete metrics."

He highlighted the watchdog was trying to be more "experimental" in its outreach to consumers. "You may have seen us on Instagram and TikTok trying to communicate with a different audience about some of the risks we are facing," he said.

But the FCA chief admitted that the firm was finding pressure on the recruitment side of things, as it is competing against other tech companies. "The jobs market is very healthy," said Rathi. "In the future we want to explore opening an office in Leeds."

The FCA is seeking to become more nationally visible, he explained.

Bonuses

The FCA's employee bonus scheme was also called into question by the Treasury Committee.

Chair Stride asked Rathi whether it was fair to say that nearly all employees at the FCA have been receiving bonuses "regardless of performance".

"People can expect to get [bonuses], and 99% of the time they do."

Rathi replied: "In the years before the pandemic, typically 70-90% of colleagues got a bonus which was attached to some kind of performance.

"Given the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic and the exceptional contributions our colleagues have made over the year - we paid £23m of bonuses in March this year," said Rathi, highlighting that executive directors were not paid bonuses.