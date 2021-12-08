Global ETP flows slow in November amid concerns over Omicron

Sustainable ETPs maintain momentum

Global ETPs attracted $86.5bn in November
Global ETPs attracted $86.5bn in November

Global inflows into ETPs slowed in November as risk appetite dropped off towards the end of the month over concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

According to the latest flow data from BlackRock, the fall in flows came as a result of slowed buying across both equity and fixed income.

Overall, investors allocated net $86.5bn to global ETPs in November, down from $114.2bn the previous month.

Equities attracted $72bn of investment while bond ETPs attracted $14bn, reaching their lowest level since March 2020 when $28bn was lost.

Inflation-linked ETPs see record inflows in October

Emerging markets equities were "relatively bright" with flows picking up to $8.1bn amid a drop off in buying of other equity exposures across the board.

Japanese equities registered their first outflow month since May 2019 - despite positive flows into EMEA-listed Japanese equity ETPs.

BlackRock highlighted that flows into emerging market equity ETPs this year have already reached record levels with inflows hitting $70.5bn year-to-date, surpassing 2018's record $62.2bn of inflows and "dwarfing" the flat flows in 2020.

Meanwhile, commodities - often seen as a hedge against inflation - saw flows hit positive territory for only the second time in six months, with investors adding $1.3bn amidst the ongoing market volatility.

Sustainable ETP flows maintained their momentum, with combined net inflows into US and EMEA-listed ETPS rising from $10bn in October to $12.2bn in November - the fourth-highest inflow month of 2021, with EMEA-listed products leading the way.

