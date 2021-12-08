Man Group begins $250m share buyback programme

The move follows a $100m share buyback programme Man Group initiated in August 2021, which saw about 130,000,000 shares targeted for repurchase.

The firm confirmed today that it will repurchase up to 96,009,523 shares in a bid to reduce the share capital of the firm and enable it to meet obligations arising from employee share option programmes.

Man Group said the most recent programme will run from today (8 December) through to 7 December 2022.

Share purchases will take place in open market transactions and may be made "from time to time depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors," Man Group said.

Man Group has appointed J.P Morgan Securities to manage an irrevocable, non-discretionary share buyback programme to repurchase shares on its behalf.