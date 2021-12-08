Man Group begins $250m share buyback programme

Maximum of 96,009,523 shares

clock • 1 min read
The move follows a $100m share buyback programme Man Group initiated in August 2021, which saw about 130,000,000 shares targeted for repurchase.
Image:

The move follows a $100m share buyback programme Man Group initiated in August 2021, which saw about 130,000,000 shares targeted for repurchase.

Man Group is set to engage in a share buyback programme of up to $250m, with the first tranche of up to $125m to begin today (8 December).

The firm confirmed today that it will repurchase up to 96,009,523 shares in a bid to reduce the share capital of the firm and enable it to meet obligations arising from employee share option programmes.

Man Group said the most recent programme will run from today (8 December) through to 7 December 2022.

The move follows a $100m share buyback programme Man Group initiated in August 2021, which saw about 130,000,000 shares targeted for repurchase.

Alternatives bolster Man Group assets as long-only detracts in Q3

Share purchases will take place in open market transactions and may be made "from time to time depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors," Man Group said.

Man Group has appointed J.P Morgan Securities to manage an irrevocable, non-discretionary share buyback programme to repurchase shares on its behalf.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

TwentyFour AM appoints founding partner Ben Hayward new CEO

Numis credits Oxford Nanopore for firm's record gains

More on Industry

John Ions, CEO of Liontrust
Funds

Industry reacts with mixed feelings over Liontrust-Majedie acquisition

Consolidation continues to accelerate across industry

Georgie Lee
clock 08 December 2021 • 2 min read
Stock Spotlight: 'Impossible to replicate' LVMH remains a gift for investors
Companies

Stock Spotlight: 'Impossible to replicate' LVMH remains a gift for investors

Group shows resilience

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 07 December 2021 • 3 min read
Sachin Bhatia (right) is co-chair of the Ethnicity Workstream (head of UK core institutional and consultants at Invesco) and Dimple Mistry is co-chair of the Ethnicity Workstream
Diversity

The 90% journey: Encouraging firms to share their information

Initiatives not a zero-sum game

Sachin Bhatia and Dimple Mistry
clock 07 December 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Vanguard and Baillie Gifford dominate interactive investor best-buy list

02 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

Square Mile removes ratings of BMO and Baillie Gifford funds

03 December 2021 • 2 min read
03

Only a third of active equity funds outperformed passives in 2021

07 December 2021 • 2 min read
04

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
05

Industry reaction: abrdn and interactive investor deal 'a bold move'

02 December 2021 • 4 min read
06

interactive investor confirms proposed abrdn acquisition

02 December 2021 • 1 min read
09 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Briefing - December 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 