Stewart Investors unveils GEM sustainability fund

The fund will be managed by Jack Nelson and David Gait

Globe
Stewart Investors’ Sustainable Funds Group has launched a Global Emerging Markets Leaders Sustainability Fund.

The fund will be managed by Jack Nelson and David Gait and offers European investors access to companies with a market cap of more than $1bn. 

It will have between 25 and 60 holdings that are well positioned to contribute to, and benefit from sustainable development. It has a minimum suggested investment time frame of seven years. 

The strategy was first launched in the US and more recently in Austria, the firm said, and it currently has global assets under management of £193m. 

Emerging markets - where are the momentum managers?

Stewart Investors' Sustainable Fund Group said it is planning to launch an Irish VCC in early 2022. 

Nelson said: "Having a strong focus on sustainability, in particular looking at companies' stewardship and how they treat all stakeholders, is crucial in identifying the best long-term opportunities in emerging markets. 

"Our bottom-up approach, as well as a long-term time horizon and regular engagement with our portfolio companies, allow us to identify and invest in quality companies with sustainability tailwinds. We believe that this is the best defense against emerging market risks, and ultimately the most effective way to protect and grow our clients' capital over the long term."

Gait added: "We have seen a significant increase in demand for our global emerging markets capability in Europe, particularly given our keen focus on sustainability. At SFG, we constantly seek out companies who are well positioned to meet the challenge of, and benefit from, sustainable development, and are thus better placed to deliver solid absolute returns over the long term."

