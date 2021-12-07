Tilney launches sustainable multi-asset fund

To be managed by Genevra Banszky von Ambroz

Genevra Banszky von Ambroz
Genevra Banszky von Ambroz

Tilney has launched its Sustainable Adventurous portfolio, targeting investors looking for long term growth from investments with strong ESG and sustainability credentials.

The fund will sit alongside the existing Tilney Sustainable Portfolio, which was launched in 2009 as a unit trust, and later converted to an ICVC. It has now been renamed the Tilney Sustainable Cautious Portfolio to differentiate it from the latest strategy.

The Tilney Sustainable Adventurous fund will be managed by Genevra Banszky von Ambroz, portfolio manager on both the Tilney Sustainable Cautious Portfolio and the Tilney Sustainable MPS range.

Tilney Smith & Williamson expands London financial planning team

She will leverage the strength of the Tilney Smith & Williamson research analyst teams, the group's asset allocation committee and stewardship and responsible investment group.

The portfolio will be made up of third-party funds that back companies involved in areas such as the conservation of energy and natural resources and resource efficiency; sustainable transport and infrastructure; the provision of high quality products and services of long-term benefit to society.

This includes healthcare and affordable housing, sustainable food and water management, and companies that support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals through robust human rights policies, community involvement and the development of staff. 

The portfolio will seek to avoid funds with direct exposure to companies involved with the production of alcohol for consumption, gambling, palm oil, arms, pornography and tobacco.

Tilney Smith & Williamson names Chris Grigg as new chair 


Banszky von Ambroz said: "While there will be a fair amount of commonality in the underlying funds selected between the two funds, the Sustainable Adventurous portfolio will have a circa 75% allocation to equities, compared to 45% in the existing Sustainable Cautious fund. For diversification purposes the Sustainable Adventurous fund will also have allocations in real assets such as energy efficiency and renewable infrastructure projects, bonds, ethically sourced physical gold and cash.

"The aim of the funds is to provide investors with a single, ‘one-stop -shop' pooled investment solution, diversified globally that meets their needs and aligns with their values." 

The Tilney Sustainable Adventurous portfolio has a 1.59% ongoing charge figure, inclusive of a 0.75% annual management fee and the costs of the underlying funds it will invest in.

