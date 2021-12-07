Premier Miton's AUM grows 31% as it hits nearly £14bn

Net inflows up £830m

Mike O'Shea
Mike O'Shea

Premier Miton’s assets under management grew more than 30% in the 12 months to the end of September, hitting almost £14bn.

Net inflows for the period were up £830m, with positive flows across all four quarters, according to the firm's full year results statement. Pre-tax profit was also up, rising 82% to £17.5m during the period, while the company's cash balance was up 32% at £47.7m.

Premier Miton has proposed a final dividend of 6.3p per share, up 40% on the 4.5p per share paid in 2020. This brings to total proposed dividend for the year up to 10p, the company said.

"As a business we have a clear medium-term goal of growing our assets under management to £20bn and beyond. As part of this growth ambition, we will continue to develop our successful profile in the UK wealth management and independent financial advisory space as well as exploring opportunities to grow our presence in the UK institutional market," said the firm's CEO, Mike O'Shea.

Premier Miton 'returns to inflows' as operational integration completes

"We have continued to make significant progress with the integration of ESG into our investment processes across the firm alongside the launch of two more dedicated responsible investing funds with more planned in the future. This is a very important focus for the group, and we are determined to make this a key area of success for Premier Miton."

He added: "Our key strengths of investment excellence, relevant products, powerful distribution, financial position, operating platform, strong culture, and acting responsibly as we move towards a more sustainable future, support our belief that Premier Miton is well positioned for future growth."

