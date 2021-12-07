Mercia AM sees pre-tax profit rocket by 35% in half-year results

According to the firm's interim results, net assets also increased from £149.9m in the first half of its 2021 financial year, to £186.4m in the interim six-month period.

Pre-tax profit increased 35.2% to £11.2m, while adjusted operating profit more than doubled to £2.4m.

The firm has announced and interim dividend of 0.3p per share, which is said was "underpinned by strong growth in profits and net assets per share".

Tavistock assets boosted by sale of wealth arm

Its assets under management is now £948m, up from £872m in the first half of 2021, while total third party funds under management rose to £762m from £722m in H1.

In October Mercia completed a £1.8m direct investment into a new portfolio company, Forensic Analytics Limited, alongside a £2.7m investment by the Northern VCTs

In addition, November saw Mercia's third-party managed fund portfolio company, Pimberly Limited, complete a £4.3m funding round to expand into the US market and accelerate its growth in the UK.

Mercia invested £1.4m of capital from its own balance sheet, alongside a further £2.9m investment by the Northern VCTs.

Mark Payton, CEO of Mercia, said the firm "remains confident" in achieving its three-year objectives of growing assets under management by 20% a year, on average, while also delivering a "cumulative £60m in profit before tax".

He added: "The success of our 'Complete Connected Capital' approach and ability to provide such a breadth of flexible financing solutions is evidenced by the variety of regional investments we have originated, and notably 38 of our 74 investments made, represented new opportunities.

"Complementing this is our growing reputation for achieving strong exits for our investors and investee management teams, with nine exits successfully realised across our third-party managed funds and direct investment portfolios during the period."