Saturn Investors takes inspiration from UK Government Future fund

The first Saturn convertible loan note has been raised on behalf of Lightpoint Medical

David Toplas, founder and chief executive of Mill Group, explained that while the Future fund was "an innovative boost to businesses, providing £1.2bn worth of convertible loans for 1,236 companies", its closure to new applications has left a funding hole with a replacement "clearly needed".

The Saturn Investors £100m investment programme seeks to accelerate the expansion of innovative businesses through a series of convertible loan notes.

Lightpoint Medical is the first recipient of a Saturn convertible loan note, with the firm raising £12m to accelerate the expansion of its targeted cancer surgery technology.

The CLN will offer investors 8% per annum interest over three years, payable quarterly, rising to 10% if extended for a further two years.

At the end of the investment period, investors will be offered either 175% of their capital returned or the conversion of their loan note into Lightpoint Medical shares at a 20% discount to value.

Lightpoint Medical has set aside sufficient cash to cover the first three years of payments, which will be held in trust by Saturn Investors.

Toplas said: "There are a number of improvements we have been able to structure for investors compared to the Future fund, including the payment of quarterly interest and the choice of whether or not to convert into shares in Lightpoint Medical.

"There are also advantages for Lightpoint Medical compared to the Future fund money they have already raised, including the ability to extend the maturity date and having a floor and maximum conversion price."