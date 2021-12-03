Sustainable investing company backed by Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman eyes £20m AIM float

Anthony Kiedis is also a climate activist

Pedro Gonçalves
clock • 1 min read
Red Hot Chili Peppers lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis Credit:Wikimedia Commons
Image:

Red Hot Chili Peppers lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis Credit:Wikimedia Commons

i(x) Net Zero, an American sustainable investing company backed by Anthony Kiedis, climate activist and lead vocalist of Red Hot Chili Peppers, is planning to list on London's AIM market.

The sustainable investing firm, which invests in companies focused on the energy transition and sustainability in the built environment, is looking to raise around £20m from an initial public offering on AIM later this month.

i(x) Net Zero aims to provide investors capital growth with a "positive, scalable, measurable and sustainable impact" on the environment. Former Tory minister and MP Nick Hurd will be the chair. Former Lazard Asset Management executive Steve Oyer is the CEO.

COP26: Can we trust investment industry climate pledges?

Investors include Anthony Kiedis, climate activist and lead vocalist of Red Hot Chili Peppers; Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb; Aileen Getty, philanthropist and co-founder of Sprout; and Chuck Clarvit, CEO of Clarvit Capital and former managing director and co-head of BlackRock Alternative Advisors.

The firm aims to deliver "positive, scalable, measurable and sustainable impact on the environment and on the communities it serves". So far, i(x) said it has invested in areas such as biofuels, renewable energy and direct air capture. It also has three investment holdings that are committed to building sustainable and affordable housing.

Related Topics

Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

Federated Hermes promotes Vivek Bhutoria to co-portfolio manager

MacKay Shields poaches quintet from BMO GAM to set up new EMD arm

More on ESG

Asset managers continue to campaign on executive pay
ESG

Asset managers commit to executive pay engagement following LGIM's decision to end feedback

Prioritisation is important

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 03 December 2021 • 4 min read
PGIM repositions four funds to incorporate ESG
ESG

PGIM repositions four funds to incorporate ESG

Wider investment remits

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 02 December 2021 • 2 min read
ESG investments poised to reach $30trn by 2030
ESG

Broadridge Financial Solutions: ESG assets to hit £30trn within the next decade

Net flows for the first nine months of 2021 have already surpassed the full-year total for last year

Jenny Turton
clock 02 December 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Invesco unveils physically backed bitcoin ETP

29 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Women in Investment Awards 2021: Winners gallery

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

FCA scraps MiFID research rules on small-caps

30 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

FCA says Investment Firm Prudential Regime will require individual disclosure

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Four fixed income picks for the current market

29 November 2021 • 4 min read
06

Gresham House Strategic board sets out two-year managed wind-down of trust after collapse of review

29 November 2021 • 2 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 