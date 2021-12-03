Sustainable investing company backed by Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman eyes £20m AIM float

The sustainable investing firm, which invests in companies focused on the energy transition and sustainability in the built environment, is looking to raise around £20m from an initial public offering on AIM later this month.

i(x) Net Zero aims to provide investors capital growth with a "positive, scalable, measurable and sustainable impact" on the environment. Former Tory minister and MP Nick Hurd will be the chair. Former Lazard Asset Management executive Steve Oyer is the CEO.

COP26: Can we trust investment industry climate pledges?

Investors include Anthony Kiedis, climate activist and lead vocalist of Red Hot Chili Peppers; Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb; Aileen Getty, philanthropist and co-founder of Sprout; and Chuck Clarvit, CEO of Clarvit Capital and former managing director and co-head of BlackRock Alternative Advisors.

The firm aims to deliver "positive, scalable, measurable and sustainable impact on the environment and on the communities it serves". So far, i(x) said it has invested in areas such as biofuels, renewable energy and direct air capture. It also has three investment holdings that are committed to building sustainable and affordable housing.