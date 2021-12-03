AVI vows to continue Third Point dispute in 'private' after losing vote

Targoff remains on Third Point board

Asset Value Investors has called on Third Point’s board to take the dispute over non-executive director Josh Targoff’s position behind closed doors, following a defeated vote to remove him from the board.

The investment house joined forces with other shareholders Metage Capital and Global Value Fund in a bid to oust Targoff from the board, but to no avail.

Third Point chief executive Dan Loeb is said to have used his 17% stake to keep the investors at bay, putting an end to a dispute between firms ongoing for months.

In a joint statement, AVI, Metage and Global Value Fund vowed to continue the battle behind closed doors, despite losing the vote.

"We understand that Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point LLC, voted his 17% stake against this resolution, meaning that an overwhelming majority (75%) of independent Shareholders supported the discount control mechanism," they said.

They argued that the resolution was carried by the majority of shareholders as the total number of votes cast exceeded the number of public shares outstanding.

"It is clear that VoteCo, an entity set up solely to resolve jurisdictional regulatory issues in the US, voted its Class B shares against the resolution," they contested.

"With VoteCo's votes removed from the count, it is clear our resolution was carried by a majority of all Shareholders and had the emphatic backing of independent Shareholders.

According to the rebel shareholders, the intent of requisitioning the vote was to "finally" give shareholders an opportunity to vote on a structural solution to the trading discount.

"Shareholders have spoken in no uncertain terms and will now expect the board to listen. It is in no-one's interest that this dispute plays out any longer in public, and we very much hope that the board will now be willing to enter into discussions with us privately to find a solution and allow the company to move forward on a stronger footing with a unified shareholder base."

