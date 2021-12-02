UK retail fund sales sink to lowest level since September 2020

Market uncertainty said to be possible reason behind low retail sales

Inflows totalled £1.7bn in October, dragged down by weaker inflows to equity funds which saw just £280m of new investment.

Outflows from UK equities and North America - £661m and £180m respectively - were partly offset by inflows into global equity funds, which took in £586 of new cash, and Asia funds which saw £201m of investment.

Bonds were the best-selling asset class with £597m of inflows, while responsible investment funds remained strong and took in £1.5bn of net retail sales.

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association, said: "Building on what we saw in September, a key theme for October appears to be ‘wait and see' for many savers.

"Uncertainty around how much, and how fast, interest rates are going to rise to try to ease inflation may be a factor, but investors are also feeling the pinch of rising prices and may simply feel less able to put money aside, whether to cash savings or investments.

"In addition, investors will be keeping an eye on when central banks start to unwind quantitative easing more, which will have an impact on equity valuations. Time will tell how the Omicron variant will impact sales in November and December."

Property funds experienced their fourth consecutive month of inflows with net retail sales of £17m.