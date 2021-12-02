UK retail fund sales sink to lowest level since September 2020

Investors in ‘wait and see’ mode in October

clock • 1 min read
Market uncertainty said to be possible reason behind low retail sales
Image:

Market uncertainty said to be possible reason behind low retail sales

Net retail sales of investment funds sunk to their lowest total inflow since September last month, according to the latest data from the Investment Association, which highlighted that investors were in “wait and see” mode.

Inflows totalled £1.7bn in October, dragged down by weaker inflows to equity funds which saw just £280m of new investment.

Outflows from UK equities and North America - £661m and £180m respectively - were partly offset by inflows into global equity funds, which took in £586 of new cash, and Asia funds which saw £201m of investment.

Bonds were the best-selling asset class with £597m of inflows, while responsible investment funds remained strong and took in £1.5bn of net retail sales.

ESG funds approach $2trn as majority of European flows turn green

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association, said: "Building on what we saw in September, a key theme for October appears to be ‘wait and see' for many savers.

"Uncertainty around how much, and how fast, interest rates are going to rise to try to ease inflation may be a factor, but investors are also feeling the pinch of rising prices and may simply feel less able to put money aside, whether to cash savings or investments.

"In addition, investors will be keeping an eye on when central banks start to unwind quantitative easing more, which will have an impact on equity valuations. Time will tell how the Omicron variant will impact sales in November and December." 

Property funds experienced their fourth consecutive month of inflows with net retail sales of £17m.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

Changes to FCA listing rules welcomed but government must 'address wrinkles'

HSBC Asset Management: 'We are hoping to get rid of ESG as a label'

More on Funds

John Vail of Nikko Asset Management
Equities

Why Japan's CPI remains low while other economies grapple with inflation

Food and energy rises

John Vail
clock 02 December 2021 • 3 min read
abrd unveils EM debt fund
ESG

abrdn launches EM Sustainable Development Corporate Bond fund

1% AMC for retail share class

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 01 December 2021 • 1 min read
Wendy Chen of GAM Investments
Equities

China: looking beyond the turbulence

Still ample opportunities

Wendy Chen
clock 01 December 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 5 min read
02

Invesco unveils physically backed bitcoin ETP

29 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

FCA pours £5m into laptops in bid to ramp up hybrid working

26 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

Women in Investment Awards 2021: Winners gallery

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

FCA scraps MiFID research rules on small-caps

30 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

FCA says Investment Firm Prudential Regime will require individual disclosure

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 