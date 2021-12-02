PGIM repositions four funds to incorporate ESG

The PGIM US BB-B High Yield Bond, Emerging Market Corporate Bond, European BB-B High Yield Bond and European Corporate Bond funds will all be rebranded.

The PGIM Emerging Market Corporate Bond fund is now the PGIM Emerging Market Corporate ESG Bond fund, while the PGIM European Corporate Bond Fund is the PGIM European Corporate ESG Bond fund.

The remaining two funds have combined the expansion into ESG with new wider investment remits.

The PGIM US BB-B High Yield Bond fund has taken on a global mandate, as well as a broader ability to invest across the sub-investment grade credit spectrum. Now named the PGIM Global High Yield ESG Bond fund, it will be benchmarked against the ICE BofA Developed Markets High Yield Constrained index.

Similarly, the PGIM European BB-B High Yield Bond fund can now invest more broadly within the high yield credit space. It is now the PGIM European High Yield ESG Bond fund, which will be benchmarked against the ICE BofA European Currency Non-Financial High Yield 2% Constrained index.

PGIM Fixed Income said it uses a proprietary ESG impact rating framework, using a team of more than 110 analysts.

The company launched its Global Corporate ESG and Global Total Return ESG funds this year, bringing its range of ESG-aligned bond funds outside the USA to six, all classified as Article 8 funds under the SFDR.

Kimberly LaPointe, head of PGIM Investments International, said: "Through our conversations with clients, it is clear ESG considerations have become central in the decision-making processes of most asset allocators.

"The repositioning of these four fixed income strategies leverages our existing integrated approach to ESG investing whilst adding ESG to the investment objectives and therefore catering to the growing demand from sustainability-minded investors."

Sarah McMullen, head of EMEA, PGIM Fixed Income, added: "The explicit repositioning of these four fixed income strategies better reflects the work undertaken by our investment teams in identifying the most compellingly valued investment opportunities across the fixed income universe, with a strong focus on environmental and social sustainability."